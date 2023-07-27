In Photos: Aditi Rao Hydari Radiates Royalty at India Couture Week 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Aditi Rao Hydari Radiates Royalty at India Couture Week 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for Ritu Kumar at the India Couture Week 2023.
Aditi Rao Hydari turns muse for Ritu Kumar.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Aditi Rao Hydari radiated royalty at India Couture Week 2023 as she turned showstopper for ace designer Ritu Kumar on Wednesday, 26 July. The actor walked the ramp in a stunning ivory ensemble with minimal makeup and accessories.

The second day of the event took place at Delhi's Taj Palace.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked regal as she walked the ramp in Ritu Kumar's ensemble.

Aditi wore a full-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and mirrorwork.

The actor's beautiful skirt also featured handcrafted details.

Aditi opted for a 'mangtika' to accessorise her look.

