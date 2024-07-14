Pics: Govinda, Rajkummar Rao & Others Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding Reception

advertisement
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The couple's star-studded wedding was followed by a 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony which was attended by several politicians, dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On 14 July, the Ambani family hosted a grand wedding reception for the newlywed couple. Several A-listers from Bollywood including actors Govinda, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao among others arrived for the 'mangal utsav'.
Nita Ambani opted for a pink saree for son Anant Ambani's wedding reception.
Actor Sunny Deol arrived in a formal attire.
Bobby Deol also joined his brother at the wedding reception.
Actor Govinda also attended the reception in Mumbai.
Rajkummar Rao arrived with his wife, actor Patralekhaa.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also arrived together.
Jackie Shroff and son Tiger Shroff also marked their presence at the event.
Boman Irani arrived with his wife.
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in a black and golden lehenga.
Arjun Kapoor opted for a black sherwani for the evening.
Vijay Varma also chose a black attire.
Filmmaker Atlee arrived with his wife Priya.
Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in her golden lehenga.
Actor Diana Penty was also present at the ceremony.
Newlywed Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet SIingh arrived together.
American stylist Law Roach also arrived at the reception.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga.
Orry also arrived at the reception.
Other guests who attended the mangal utsav.
Anusha Dandekar was also spotted at the venue.
Divya Khosla chose a black Sabyasachi gown for the evening.
International celebrities also attended the reception.
Singer Anu Malik arrived with his family.
International dignitaries at the reception.
Ayushmann Khurrana also arrived in a black attire.
Bhumi Pednekar turned heads in a black and golden attire.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)