'Beginning of The End': Netflix's 'Stranger Things' to End With Fifth Season

The fourth season of Stranger Things will drop soon.
(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
Netflix's hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things will conclude with its fifth season, the show's creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have announced.
They penned an open letter to fans of the show, adding that the upcoming fourth season will have two parts. The first part will drop on the streaming platform on 27 May, and the second on 1 July.
"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things'. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last," The Duffer Brothers wrote in the letter, which was shared on the show's official Twitter handle.
"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of ‘Stranger Things’; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down," they added.
Matt and Ross Duffer also said that the fourth season was the "most challenging".
Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)