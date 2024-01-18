Pics: Sonam-Anand, Farhan-Shibani Arrive in Style for Javed Akhtar’s B’Day Bash

Many B-town celebrities arrived at Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence for his 79th birthday bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor hosted a grand birthday bash for veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, 17 January.
Akhtar celebrated his 79th birthday with his wife Shabana Azmi and other B-town celebrities like Rajkumar Hirani, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, who graced the party.
Akhtar's former wife, Honey Irani, and children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, also joined the celebration at the Kapoor residence.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were all smiles for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor's house.
Farhan Akhtar also joined his father's birthday bash with wife Shibani Dandekar.
Zoya Akhtar arrived with her mother Honey Irani for her father's birthday party.
Filmmaker-producer Reema Kagti was also spotted at the venue.
Dulquer Salmaan also arrived for Akhtar's birthday bash.
Musician Shankar Mahadevan was also captured in a candid moment at the party.
Zoya Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Anil Kapoor posed with Javed Akhtar for a picture.
Singer Sonu Nigam also arrived at the Kapoor residence.
Anil Kapoor, who hosted the party, looked dapper in a white shirt.
Producer Boney Kapoor also joined the celebration.
Sanjay Kapoor was also spotted in casuals at the party.
Madhuri Dixit made a fashion statement in her yellow outfit.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was also spotted at the party.
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was spotted in a casual attire.
Anupam Kher also arrived for the party.
Kiran Kumar joined the party with wife Sushma Kumar.
Divya Dutta was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Sonam Kapoor attended the party with her husband Anand Ahuja.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)