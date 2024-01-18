Pics: Sonam-Anand, Farhan-Shibani Arrive in Style for Javed Akhtar’s B’Day Bash

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor hosted a grand birthday bash for veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, 17 January.

Akhtar celebrated his 79th birthday with his wife Shabana Azmi and other B-town celebrities like Rajkumar Hirani, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, who graced the party.

Akhtar's former wife, Honey Irani, and children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, also joined the celebration at the Kapoor residence.