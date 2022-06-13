'Can't Insult Somebody's Religion': Jaaved Jaaferi on Stand-Up Comedies

Jaaved Jaaferi talks about his political stands, religion and more.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor-dancer-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, recently opened up on his political stands and beliefs in an interview with Brut India. From his favourite actor to his favourite politician, the actor revealed a lot more about his personal interests during the conversation.
Speaking about stand-up performances, the actor said, "I can't make fun of anybody's religion, specifically in India."
Talking about the evolution of stand-up in India, over the years, the actor asserted that we have to have a certain meter within us. "Religion is a sensitive thing in India. I can't insult somebody's religion or faith. Don't go there. I don't need to go there," he added.
When Brut India asked the Dhamaal actor about his stint in politics and if he wishes to do so again in the future he replied,
The actor further said that he will not return to politics because he is "too emotional for its diplomacy and it's something he can't do." He also urged individuals to do a little bit of 'homework' on the politicians they vote for as responsible citizens of the country.
Jaaferi had contested in an election in 2014, as a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, from Lucknow's Lok Sabha seat. The actor had also recited a poem on religious-divide in the country on Hussain Day in Bangalore in 2015.
When questioned about his favourite actors, Jaaved told Brut India, that he really looks up to Kamal Haasan for the risks he has taken and the kind of roles he has done. Dustin Hoffman and Christian Bale are the other two actors he appreciates from the west.
