Pics: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff Arrive at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Wedding

Diana Penty and Krishna Shroff arrive at Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, amidst friends and family at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday, 23 January.
Several celebrities from Bollywood and the sports industry attended the wedding, including actor Athiya's best friend Krishna Shroff, actor Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron, among others.
Here, take a look at the pictures:
Diana Penty arrives at the wedding venue.
Cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron arrive at the venue.
Krishna Shroff arrives at the venue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)