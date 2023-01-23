Pics: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff Arrive at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Wedding

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, amidst friends and family at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday, 23 January.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and the sports industry attended the wedding, including actor Athiya's best friend Krishna Shroff, actor Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron, among others.

Here, take a look at the pictures: