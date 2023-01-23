Here's a Glimpse of Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Sangeet Night

Athiya Shetty with soon-to-be husband KL Rahul.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to get married on Monday, 23 January, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty confirmed on Sunday. As per reports, the wedding is being held at Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.
Reportedly, the couple held their sangeet night on Sunday and it was an intimate affair amidst close friends and family. A video of Shetty's Khandala house being all decked up is going around the internet from the night.
Check out the video here:
On the other hand, the couple has known each other since 2019. And made their first public appearance at Athiya's brother's Tadap film premiere. Since then the gorgeous couple has shared many snaps on social media. However, the duo are all set to have an extremely private wedding ceremony. Although, Athiya's father maintains they will pose for photographs after the wedding is over.
