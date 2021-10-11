Pics: Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Gathered Outside His House For His Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan waves at fans on his birthday.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
On Amitabh Bachchan's 79th birthday, the veteran actor came out of his house in Mumbai to greet fans. Big B was clicked outside Jalsa, and he was seen smiling and waving at the people gathered outside his house.
Amitabh was dressed in a white kurta and pyjama, with a shawl wrapped around. He also wore a garland, presumably gifted by his well-wishers.
Take a look at the pics:
Amitabh Bachchan steps outside his house to meet fans on his birthday.
The veteran actor turned 79 on Monday, 11 October.
Amitabh waves at people gathered outside his house in Mumbai.
