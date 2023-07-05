Pics: Amidst Reports of Injury, Shah Rukh Returns to India With Gauri, AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as he returned from the US.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
In the early hours of Wednesday, 5 July, Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the US. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam. On Tuesday, some reports stated that Shah Rukh sustained an injury on his nose while shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles. He had reportedly also undergone a surgery for the same.
Gauri Khan and AbRam clicked at the Mumbai airport as they return from US.
Amidst reports of sustaining an injury while shooting in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, 5 July.
Shah Rukh at the Mumbai airport.
