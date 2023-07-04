Shah Rukh Khan Meets With Accident During Shoot in US, Undergoes Surgery: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident as per a report by Etimes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident and has now undergone a minor nose surgery, as per a report by Etimes. The Pathaan actor was working on his upcoming projects when the accident occurred in Los Angeles. In continuation of the same report, he is now back in India and recovering.
As per the news report, a source close to the news outlet said,
However, the actor and his team are yet to issue any statement regarding the accident.
Earlier Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the blockbuster hit film Pathaan. The film starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in a leading role. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.
