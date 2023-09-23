Pics: Alia Bhatt Grabs The Spotlight At Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 Show In Milan

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt recently turned heads as she made a stunning appearance at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. The actor shared a series of captivating snapshots on her Instagram over the weekend.

In the photos, Alia sported a striking neon green top paired with chic bell-bottom denims, elegantly complemented by golden earrings and a bracelet. She effortlessly carried a stylish black bag, completing her ensemble with dark sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Personal style but guccified 💅🏾#GucciAncora @gucci @sabatods 💚💚"

Vogue India joined in on the excitement, sharing a video of Alia at the event. In the video, the actress introduced herself and expressed her thrill at being in Milan for the very first time.