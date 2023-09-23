Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Alia Bhatt Grabs The Spotlight At Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 Show In Milan

Pics: Alia Bhatt Grabs The Spotlight At Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 Show In Milan

Alia Bhatt recently turned heads with an appearance at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Pics: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads While Attending Gucci's Milan Show

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pics: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads While Attending Gucci's Milan Show</p></div>

Alia Bhatt stuns in green

Bhatt is all-smiles in Milan 

Alia Bhatt strikes a selfie pose

Bhatt keeps it casual at the Gucci show

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Alia sporting her Gucci shades 

Alia stuns in a casual-chic look

Alia Bhatt strikes a pose at Gucci's show in Milan

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt recently turned heads as she made a stunning appearance at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. The actor shared a series of captivating snapshots on her Instagram over the weekend.

In the photos, Alia sported a striking neon green top paired with chic bell-bottom denims, elegantly complemented by golden earrings and a bracelet. She effortlessly carried a stylish black bag, completing her ensemble with dark sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Personal style but guccified 💅🏾#GucciAncora @gucci @sabatods 💚💚"

Vogue India joined in on the excitement, sharing a video of Alia at the event. In the video, the actress introduced herself and expressed her thrill at being in Milan for the very first time.

Alia humorously added, "My to-dos are already done, which were going to a home-style Italian restaurant and having some really nice authentic bread and some pasta."

Take a look:

Also Read'Jaane Jaan of Industry': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Send Wishes to Kareena Kapoor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT