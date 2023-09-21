'Jaane Jaan of Industry': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Send Wishes to Kareena Kapoor

Stars send wishes to Kareena Kapoor on her 43rd birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 43rd birthday on 21 September. To mark the special occasion, the actor's friends and family members took to social media to wish her.
Actors Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor also sent their heartfelt wishes to the Jaane Jaan actor.
Alia shared a throwback of herself with Kareena and penned a sweet note for her.
Arjun Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Kareena with her son on Instagram.
Sharing a BTS picture from Veere Di Wedding, Rhea penned a long note for Kareena on her birthday.
Rhea Kapoor shared unseen picture of Kareena from her look test for Veere Di Wedding.
Soha Ali Khan shared an unseen picture of Kareena with Saif and their sons. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many - and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it. Missing you but see you soon!"
Neetu Kapoor shared a mirror selfie with the actor.
Kunal Kemmu also shared a bunch of pictures with Kareena.
Malaika Arora also wished Kareena with a heartfelt message.
