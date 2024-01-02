Pics: Aamir Khan, Ira Khan Pose For Paps Ahead of Latter's Wedding

Aamir Khan and Reema Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is getting married to Nupur Shikhare on 3 January. Preparations are in full swing, with the haldi ceremony taking place on 2 January. Hours later, Ira was clicked outside the house. She was dressed in a casual attire. Aamir Khan also made an appearance. He greeted the paparazzi and posed for them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's second wife, was spotted in a traditional Maharashtrian attire at the venue. Reena Dutta was dressed in a green saree and she posed with Nupur.