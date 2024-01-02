Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kiran Rao Attends Haldi Ceremony

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kiran Rao Attends Haldi Ceremony

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will tie the knot on 3 January.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kiran Rao attends Ira Khan's <em>haldi</em> ceremony.</p></div>
Kiran Rao attends Ira Khan's haldi ceremony.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her partner Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married on 3 January. The wedding festivities have already begun, with the haldi ceremony taking place on Tuesday, 2 January. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao attended the haldi. Ira's mother Reena Dutta also posed for the paparazzi with Nupur and his family.

Ira Khan's partner Nupur Shikhare poses with his family ahead of his wedding.

Nupur and Ira are all set to tie the knot on 3 January. 

Reena Dutta strikes a pose with Nupur and his mother. 

Kiran Rao attended the haldi ceremony.

