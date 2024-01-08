Taylor Swift to Margot Robbie: Who Wore What at the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The 81st Golden Globes officially kicked off in style on 8 January (IST), with top celebrities like Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, and Cillian Murphy gracing the red carpet. From over-the-top looks to sophisticated gowns, here's who wore what on this year's Golden Globes red carpet:
Jennifer Anniston kept it simple in black.
Florence Pugh looked fiery in red.
Selena Gomez also chose red for the evening.
Greta Gerwig was a vision of sophistication at the Golden Globes.
Cillian Murphy looked classic in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello.
Margot Robbie was dressed as 'Super Star Barbie' for the 81st Golden Globes.
Dua Lipa looked divine in a custom Schiaparelli black gown.
Taylor Swift made her 'Electric Touch' on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Jennifer Lopez looked in pretty in pink at the Golden Globes red carpet.
Billie Eilish arrived on the red carpet in Willy Chavarria.
Timothée Chalamet shone bright in a black suit.
