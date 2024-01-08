Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer' & 'The Bear' Win Big

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Best Actor in a TV series (Drama)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Non-English Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

