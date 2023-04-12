Firing Incident Inside Bathinda Military Station Leaves Four Army Jawans Dead

Soldiers, who returned after leave, wait outside the Bathinda military station after a firing incident took place, in Bathinda, on Wednesday morning, 12 April. Four people were killed in the incident Wednesday, the Army said.
(Photo: PTI)
Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, 12 April.
"Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 am inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," the Army said.
It further said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.
Joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish facts of the case, the army added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
