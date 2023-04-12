Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Firing Incident Inside Bathinda Military Station Leaves Four Army Jawans Dead

Firing Incident Inside Bathinda Military Station Leaves Four Army Jawans Dead

The Army said that search operation at the station is still underway.
The Quint
India
Published:

Soldiers, who returned after leave, wait outside the Bathinda military station after a firing incident took place, in Bathinda, on Wednesday morning, 12 April. Four people were killed in the incident Wednesday, the Army said.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Soldiers, who returned after leave, wait outside the Bathinda military station after a firing incident took place, in Bathinda, on Wednesday morning, 12 April. Four people were killed in the incident Wednesday, the Army said.</p></div>

Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, 12 April.

"Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 am inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," the Army said.

It further said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.

However, SPS Parmar, ADGP, Bathinda range said that there is "No terror angle involved. It is a case of fratricidal killing."

Joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish facts of the case, the army added.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT