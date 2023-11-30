Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Arrive in Style For 'Animal' Screening
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is all set for its theatrical release on 1 December. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a special screening of their film for their industry friends on 30 November.
In addition to the film's cast and crew, Bollywood celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt, among others also attended the screening.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna along with the makers of Animal.
Ranbir and Rashmika looked stunning at the screening.
Mahesh Bhatt arrived with his daughters Pooja and Shaheen.
Bobby Deol also arrived with his family.
Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black attire.
Tripti Dimri looked radiant in her pink floral dress.
Orry was also pictured at the screening.
