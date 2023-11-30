Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Arrive in Style For 'Animal' Screening

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is all set for its theatrical release on 1 December. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a special screening of their film for their industry friends on 30 November.

In addition to the film's cast and crew, Bollywood celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt, among others also attended the screening.