In Photos: Isha Ambani Returns To Mumbai With Twins

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Isha Ambani arrived with her children from the US on 24 December 2022. Isha gave birth to twins on 19 November. The newborn babies reportedly were welcomed by the Ambani and Piramal families at Isha's Worli residence. The Ambanis were all smiles for the media present but heavy security was deployed in the area. The name of the baby girl is Aadiya and the boy is Krishna.
The Ambanis and the Piramals awaiting the arrival of Isha and her children.
Akash Ambani was also present during their arrival.
Isha and Anand got married in 12 December 2018.
