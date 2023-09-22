Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Arrive in Udaipur Ahead of Their Wedding

Pics: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Arrive in Udaipur Ahead of Their Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly tie the knot on 24 September in Udaipur.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at the Udaipur airport.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at the Udaipur airport.</p></div>

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on 24 September, as per reports. The soon-to-be-married couple arrived at their wedding destination, Udaipur, on 22 September. Along with Raghav and Parineeti, some of their family members were also spotted at the Udaipur airport.

According to India Today, the couple will reach Hotel Leela via Trident Gate from the airport. Meanwhile, the other invited guests will reach the hotel via Lake Pichola's jetty.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrived at the Udaipur airport with heavy security.

Raghav looked dapper in a casual airport look ahead of his wedding.

Parineeti also arrived in Udaipur ahead of her grand wedding.

The actor looked radiant in red attire paired with dark shades.

Also ReadParineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Pics From Ardas Ceremony Goes Viral

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT