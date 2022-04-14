Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt Arrive at 'Vastu'

Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor arrive at Vastu for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities.
Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted on their way to ‘Vastu’, the venue for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s wedding. Alia's aunt Tina Razdan was also seen in the car.
Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, and Karan Johar were spotted outside ‘Vastu’ on 13 April for Ranbir-Alia’s pre-wedding festivities. Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, had confirmed that the wedding will take place today (14 April), while talking to the paparazzi.
Soni Razdan's sister Tina Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt.
