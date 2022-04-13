Pics: Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar Arrive For Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Festivities

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma arrive for Ranbir and Alia's wedding festivities.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The festivities for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have already begun. The wedding, which is taking place on 14 April, will be held at the Kapoor residence, Vastu, in Mumbai's Chembur.
On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her family, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and other family members were clicked by the paparazzi outside Vastu, where the mehendi ceremony is taking place. Before the mehendi, a puja was organised at their house in memory of Rishi Kapoor.
Ayan Mukerji arrives for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony.
Rima Jain clicked outside Vastu, where the ceremonies are taking place.
Aarti Shetty.
Armaan Jain all dressed up for the occasion.
Aadar Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra stuns in a lehenga.
Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter.
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.
Aadar Jain.
Karan Johar.
