Pics: Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Respect To Rajiv Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Kapoor family home in Chembur, Mumbai, to pay their last respects to Rajiv Kapoor who passed away on 9 February after a heart attack. He was the son of Raj Kapoor and the youngest brother of Randhir Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. Veteran actor Prem Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Pandey were also seen arriving to pay their condolences.