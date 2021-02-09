Pics: Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Respect To Rajiv Kapoor
Rajiv Kapoor passed away on 9 February.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Updated:
Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor arrive for Rajiv Kapoor's last rites. | (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Altered by The Quint)
Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Kapoor family home in Chembur, Mumbai, to pay their last respects to Rajiv Kapoor who passed away on 9 February after a heart attack. He was the son of Raj Kapoor and the youngest brother of Randhir Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. Veteran actor Prem Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Pandey were also seen arriving to pay their condolences.
Karisma Kapoor arrives at the Kapoor family home in Chembur.Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's mother Babita.Randhir Kapoor seen earlier outside Inlaks Hospital where Rajiv Kapoor had been admitted.Neetu Kapoor arrives for the last rites.Ranbir Kapoor arrives for the last rites.Actor Raza Murad outside the Kapoor family home.Aadar Jain and Zach Kapoor oversee preparations for the last rites.Chunky Pandey arrives to pay his respects.Maheep Kapoor outside the Kapoor home in Mumbai.Sanjay Kapoor arrives for the funeral.Actor Tara Sutaria arrives to pay her condolences.Veteran actor Prem Chopra arrives to pay his respects.
According to reports, he was rushed to the Inlaks Hospital in Chembur after suffering a heart attack but was declared dead on arrival. He was 58 years old.
