Photos: Kajol, Anil Kapoor, & Other Celebs Dazzle at Hello! Awards

Photos: Kajol, Anil Kapoor, & Other Celebs Dazzle at the Hello! Awards
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities from the film industry put their best fashion foot forward at the Hello! Awards held in Mumbai on 16 April. Actors Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kajol, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit, among others, were also spotted at the awards ceremony.
Here are some pictures:
Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit.
Mira Rajput Kapoor also attended the event.
Kajol looked like a vision in her pink gown.
Rajkummar Rao arrived in a black traditional attire.
Film producer Guneet Monga arrived with her husband Sunny Kapoor
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a black suit.
Shriya Saran looked stunning in a golden attire.
Nushrratt Bharuccha also attended the awards show.
Tanisha Mukerji arrived in a red gown.
