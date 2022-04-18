Pics: Salman Khan, SRK, Harnaaz Kaur & Others at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash were also in attendance.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Baba Siddique at the iftaar party.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Siddique hosted an Iftaar party on Sunday (17 April) and several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shilpa Shetty, and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended. Siddique hadn’t hosted the annual star-studded affair for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

Take a look at the photos.

Shah Rukh Khan with Baba Siddique at the iftaar party.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their daughter.

Shehnaaz Gill.

Chunky Panday.

Pratik Sehajpal.

Rakul Preet Singh in a yellow anarkali and Jackky Bhagnani in a black pathaani suit.

Baba Siddique with Bhagyashree.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Kundrra looked stunning in white.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on Bigg Boss 15.

Shilpa Shetty in bright pink sharara set.

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

Hina Khan at Baba Siddique's iftaar party.

Ankita Lokhande with her partner Vicky Jain.

Sanjay Dutt with content creator Ranveer Allahbadia.

Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Kubbra Sait.

Rashami Desai in a purple anarkali.

Urvashi Dholakia.

Karan Singh Grover.

Published: 18 Apr 2022,03:24 PM IST
