Pics: Salman Khan, SRK, Harnaaz Kaur & Others at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

Baba Siddique hosted an Iftaar party on Sunday (17 April) and several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shilpa Shetty, and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended. Siddique hadn’t hosted the annual star-studded affair for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

Take a look at the photos.