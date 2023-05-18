SC Upholds Jallikattu: Here's the History of TN's Bull-Taming Sport in Photos

A still of bull-tamers attempting to subdue a charging bull during Alanganallur Jallikattu, in Madurai (Jan 2022).
(Photo: PTI)
The amendments made by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, were upheld by the Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 May. The SC held that the state amendments did not violate the Constitution or the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling banning Jallikattu. The court added that it did not agree with the finding in the 2014 decision that Jallikattu is not a part of the state’s cultural heritage, stating that it was of the view that there was not sufficient material before the court to reach such a conclusion. The verdict now allows the traditional bull-taming games of Jallikattu and Kambala as well as bullock-cart racing in their respective states.
What's Jallikattu? A traditional bull-taming sport, Jallikattu, also known as Eruthazhuvuthal, is primarily practiced in Tamil Nadu. It is a part of the Pongal festival celebrations and has been a significant cultural event in the region for centuries.
The history and tradition of Jallikattu can be traced back to ancient times. A sport which is at least one century old, according to the Supreme Court, Jallikattu is believed to have originated as a way for farmers and villagers to display their bravery and strength. Bulls, considered symbols of wealth and power, were released into a crowd of participants who would attempt to tame and control them. The objective was to hold onto the bull's hump for a specific duration or to remove flags tied to the bull's horns. However, Jallikattu is beyond just a display of power. It has deep cultural and religious significance in Tamil Nadu. It is seen as a way to preserve native cattle breeds, promote fertility, and honor the valor of the participants. The Pongal festival which is a celebration of nature, and thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest, is considered as an event to celebrate cattle which is an integral part of farming. The event is also associated with themes of courage, masculinity, and community bonding.
In recent years, there have been attempts to ban Jallikattu due to concerns over animal welfare. Animal rights activists argued that the sport involves cruelty to animals and poses a threat to both the bulls and the participants. They raised concerns about the treatment of the bulls, the use of painful practices such as tail twisting and nose ropes, and the risk of injuries to humans.
The 2014 ruling of the SC on Jallikattu banned the practice of Jallikattu and said, “Bulls are beaten, poked, prodded, harassed and jumped on by numerous people. They have their tails bitten and twisted and their eyes and noses filled with irritating chemicals.”
The attempts to ban Jallikattu led to widespread protests in Tamil Nadu in 2017. The protesters, mainly local farmers and villagers, argued that Jallikattu was an integral part of their cultural identity and that banning it would threaten their traditions and livelihoods. Moreover, the Jallikattu protests became a symbol of Tamil Nadu's pride and unique cultural identity. The protesters said that the sport was conducted with necessary precautions and regulations and that it should be allowed to continue with appropriate safeguards.
The Tamil Nadu legislature responded to the protests by passing a bill called the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, which allowed Jallikattu to be practiced under certain regulations. The amending Act sought to preserve the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, and to ensure the survival and well-being of the native breeds of bulls.
The SC bench on May 2023 said that when the legislature has declared that Jallikattu is part of the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, the judiciary will not go against this view. The Supreme Court has essentially upheld the Tamil Nadu law allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' stating that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, substantially minimizes the pain and suffering caused to animals.
