SC Upholds Jallikattu: Here's the History of TN's Bull-Taming Sport in Photos

The history and tradition of Jallikattu can be traced back to ancient times. A sport which is at least one century old, according to the Supreme Court, Jallikattu is believed to have originated as a way for farmers and villagers to display their bravery and strength. Bulls, considered symbols of wealth and power, were released into a crowd of participants who would attempt to tame and control them. The objective was to hold onto the bull's hump for a specific duration or to remove flags tied to the bull's horns. However, Jallikattu is beyond just a display of power. It has deep cultural and religious significance in Tamil Nadu. It is seen as a way to preserve native cattle breeds, promote fertility, and honor the valor of the participants. The Pongal festival which is a celebration of nature, and thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest, is considered as an event to celebrate cattle which is an integral part of farming. The event is also associated with themes of courage, masculinity, and community bonding.