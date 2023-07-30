Photos: Ishaan Khatter-Sobhita Dhulipala Turn Heads at India Couture Week 2023

Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at the ongoing India Couture Week on 29 July. The actors walked the ramp as showstoppers for fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna to showcase their Equinox collection at the Taj Palace, Delhi.
While Sobhita looked eccentric in her embroidered silver ensemble, Ishaan looked dapper in his glittery black suit.
Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads as they walked the ramp togetehr.
Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a shimmery thigh-high slit two-piece ensemble.
Ishaan was seen in a shiny black blazer with a matching tie, pants and shoes.
Ace fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna also walked the ramp in black suits.
