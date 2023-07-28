Pics: Bhumi Pednekar Stuns at India Couture Week 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Bhumi Pednekar Stuns at India Couture Week 2023

Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp in a stunning golden ensemble.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp at India Couture Week. She looked stunning in her golden ensemble for Varun Bahl's show. The gorgeous was the show-stopper for the show and look ethereal in her two-piece outfit for the third day of the fashion week.

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning. 

Bhumi with Varun. 

Bhumi stuns in gorgeous ensemble. 

She was all smiles for the cameras. 

Bhumi looked stunning at the fashion show. 

She wore a gorgeous two piece set. 

