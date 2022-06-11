In Photos: India This Week

From the Prophet remarks row to Rajya Sabha elections, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives traditional welcome during his visit to Navsari, Gujarat, on Friday, 10 June.
Security personnel chase away people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, on Friday, 10 June.
People fill water from an NDMC water tanker in Delhi on Thursday. 9 June. Water supply in parts of the national capital was affected due to the depletion of the water level at the Wazirabad pond.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote during Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru, on Friday, 10 June.
Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadash at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Friday, 10 June.
Members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) stage a protest over the remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, in Patna, on Thursday, 9 June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 8 June.
Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad in Howrah on Friday, 10 June.
People wade through a waterlogged street after rain at Hatigaon in Guwahati on Thursday, 9 June.
Parents of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala during his antim ardas and bhog ceremony in Mansa district on Wednesday, 8 June.
National Emblem of India placed at the new Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday, 8 June.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with Speaker of Qatar Shura Council Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim during a meeting in Doha, Qatar on Monday, 6 June.
A police person on Monday, 6 June, sticks a poster of those accused to be involved in communal clashes in Kanpur following a controversial remark by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.
Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening, 4 June.
Members of Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust stage a protest in support of all the minority community in Kashmir valley, in Jammu, on Monday, 6 June.
Badminton players (L-R) Ashwini Ponappa, Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy, HS Prannoy, and Chirag Shetty hold the jersey of their respective teams as they pose with the trophy, during the launch of Grand Prix Badminton League in Bengaluru on Saturday, 4 June.
