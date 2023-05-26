Global Ambassador Deepika Padukone Keeps It Classy In Her First Cartier Campaign

Deepika Padukone, who is the global ambassador for the luxury brand Cartier, has kept it classy in her first-ever campaign for the brand. Several pictures of the Om Shanti Om actor from her latest shoot for Cartier surfaced on the internet on 26 May.

In the photos, Padukone can be seen wearing the Sama necklace and Panthere Givree from Cartier. The actor exuded elegance in a black pantsuit and a beige low-neck robe for her several outfits for the shoot.