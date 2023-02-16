First Pictures of Newlyweds Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Are Out

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019First Pictures of Newlyweds Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Are Out

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married on 6 January 2023.
Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad tie the knot.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad tied the knot on 6 January in a court marriage, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The couple took the internet by storm on 16 February, when they shared the announcement of their wedding on social media with a heartwarming video.

The first pictures from Swara and Fahad's private wedding are out. Here, take a look:

Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad get hitched.

The newlyweds pose for the camera.

Swara and Fahad share a hug.

The newlyweds pose with their friends.

Swara and Fahad pose with their friend.

