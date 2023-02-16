First Pictures of Newlyweds Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Are Out

Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad tie the knot.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad tied the knot on 6 January in a court marriage, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The couple took the internet by storm on 16 February, when they shared the announcement of their wedding on social media with a heartwarming video.
The first pictures from Swara and Fahad's private wedding are out. Here, take a look:
Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad get hitched.
The newlyweds pose for the camera.
Swara and Fahad share a hug.
The newlyweds pose with their friends.
Swara and Fahad pose with their friend.
