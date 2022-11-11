Photos: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Make a Stylish Statement at GQ Awards

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked their stylish best at the GQ Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood couple and made their public appearance together, after a long time. Making a super stylish statement at the GQ Awards, on 10 November, the duo walked the carpet in their best outfits. While Ranveer was the first to show up in his quirky black and green attire, Deepika raised the temperature in her red power suit.
Take a look at some pictures here:
Ranveer Singh strikes a pose in his quirky outfit for the camera.
Ranveer looks at Deepika as they pose for the paps together.
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her red power suit paired with matching stilletos.