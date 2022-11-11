Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Make a Stylish Statement at GQ Awards

Photos: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Make a Stylish Statement at GQ Awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a public appearance together after a long time.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked their stylish best at the GQ Awards.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked their stylish best at the GQ Awards.</p></div>

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their public appearance together, after a long time. Making a super stylish statement at the GQ Awards, on 10 November, the duo walked the carpet in their best outfits. While Ranveer was the first to show up in his quirky black and green attire, Deepika raised the temperature in her red power suit. 

Take a look at some pictures here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked their stylish best at the GQ Awards.

Ranveer Singh strikes a pose in his quirky outfit for the camera.

Ranveer looks at Deepika as they pose for the paps together.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her red power suit paired with matching stilletos.

Also Read15 Years of 'Om Shanti Om': Farah Khan Shares SRK & Deepika Padukone's Bloopers

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT