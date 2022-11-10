15 Years of 'Om Shanti Om': Farah Khan Shares SRK & Deepika Padukone's Bloopers

Taking to social media, the Tees Maar Khan director wrote, "The Magic, the Madness, the Music that was my love letter to Bollywood….”

In the bloopers, SRK repeatedly forgets his dialogues and goofs up his dance moves, while Deepika gets it all correct. In another scene, where SRK has a face-off with a stuffed tiger, instead of being serious, he bursts out laughing. In one of the clips, Arjun Rampal unintentionally hits SRK with his mic.

Take a look at the video here: