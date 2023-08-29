Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann's Film Set to Enter ₹50 Crore Club

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann's Film Set to Enter ₹50 Crore Club

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 also features Ananya Panday.
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl 2.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Dream Girl 2 is steadily inching towards the ₹50 crore club at the domestic box office. The film has earned over ₹4 crore on its first Monday, as per reports. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer is a sequel to Dream Girl which was released in 2019. 

According to Sacnilk.com, the film opened at the box office in India at ₹10.69 crore. A report by India Today stated that the third day collection was around Rs 16 crore. Dream Girl 2 has now earned ₹4.70 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far the film has collected ₹45.41 crore.

Dream Girl 2 follows the story of the titular character, played by Ayushmann, who finds himself in a messy position while pretending to be a girl.

The film also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

