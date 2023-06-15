Anurag Kashyap & Sunny Leone Arrive at Sydney Film Festival For Kennedy Premiere

Filmmaker Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap were all set for Kennedy premiere.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After its impressive screening at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy premiered at the Sydney Film Festival this week. Lead actor Sunny Leone joined Kashyap at the festival in Australia.
Kennedy is a police noir drama that stars Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jeniffer Piccinato, Megha Burman, and Prammod Sanghi, among others.
Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone pose with the presenters of Kennedy at the Sydney Film Festival.
Sunny Leone looked stunning in a blue gown.
Anurag and Sunny share a hug at the festival.
Anurag and Sunny pose for the paps.
