Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday Wish Their Siblings on Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to celebrate the bond that they share with their siblings. Actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and Huma Qureshi also shared special posts for their siblings, along with lovely pictures.
Huma Qureshi also took to social media to wish her brother Saqib Salem.
Kiara Advani wished her younger brother with a collage of their old pictures.
Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar also took to social media to wish each other.
Akshay Kumar also wished his sister on the special occasion with a throwback photo. He wrote, "My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy Raksha Bandhan."
Ananya Panday shared an adorable childhood picture of herself with her brother Ahaan Panday.
