Shweta, Navya Wish Amitabh Bachchan on His Birthday With These Heartfelt Photos

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda post nostalgic pictures on Big B's 80th birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Fans and celebrities from the film fraternity have all come together to wish Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Both his daughter, Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media to share nostalgic pictures of themselves with the Shahenshah. While Navya quoted a dialogue from her grandfather's iconic film, Agneepath in her post, Shweta Bachchan shared the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song, Tu Jhoom.
Check out all the unseen pictures here.
On Amitabh's 80th birthday, Shweta Bachchan posted a series of nostalgic pictures with her father.
A candid moment between an adorable Shweta and a young Amitabh.
Shweta also shared a picture of Amitabh as a young boy, posing with his entire family.
Amitabh carrying a happy Shweta in his arms.
Navya Nanda also took to social media to post a childhood picture of herself with her grandfather.
On Amitabh's birthday, Shweta also posted recent pictures of her and her father, calling him her "grand old man".
Shweta also posted an intimate glance into Amitabh reading a letter.
A heartfelt moment between Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan.
