Pamela Chopra Passes Away: Shah Rukh, Karan Johar Pay a Visit to Aditya & Uday

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar arrive at Chopra house to offer condolences after Pamela Chopra's demise.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, 20 April. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, a number of celebrities visited Aditya and Uday Chopra's house to offer their condolences.
A statement issued by Yash Raj Films read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11am in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection".
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant visits the Chopra house to pay her last respects.
Poonam Dhillon on her way to meet Aditya, Uday Chopra and the family.
Karan Johar arrives to offer his condolences.
Shah Rukh Khan outside the Chopra house.
Celebs arrive to pay their condolences to Aditya and Uday Chopra.
Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan.
Neil Nitin Mukesh.
Hrithik Roshan.
Shraddha Kapoor.
Vicky Kaushal.
John Abraham.
Katrina Kaif.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)