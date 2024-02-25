Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SAG Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Oppenheimer, The Bear Take Home Major Awards

SAG Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Oppenheimer, The Bear Take Home Major Awards

The guild reunited following a landmark year that saw a SAG-AFTRA strike, stopping Hollywood operations for months.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Published:

Stills from Oppenheimer and The Bear.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stills from <em>Oppenheimer</em> and <em>The Bear</em>.</p></div>
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild awards took place on 24 February. The guild reunited following a landmark year that saw a SAG-AFTRA strike, stopping Hollywood operations for months. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer walked with the maximum number of awards in the film category. In the television category, The Bear was ahead in the list with three awards, followed closely by Beef and The Last Of Us.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer” — WINNER

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

A still from Oppenheimer.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon” — WINNER

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Lily Gladstone in a still from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer” — WINNER

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz – “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” — WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

A still from The Bear.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown” — WINNER

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” — WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley – “A Small Light”

Ali Wong – “Beef” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun – “Beef” — WINNER

A still from the show 'Beef.'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us” — WINNER

“The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” — WINNER

