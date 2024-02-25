SAG Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Oppenheimer, The Bear Take Home Major Awards

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild awards took place on 24 February. The guild reunited following a landmark year that saw a SAG-AFTRA strike, stopping Hollywood operations for months. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer walked with the maximum number of awards in the film category. In the television category, The Bear was ahead in the list with three awards, followed closely by Beef and The Last Of Us.

Take a look at the full list of winners: