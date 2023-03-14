Oscars 2023: Lilly Singh Posts Pics With Ram Charan, Chandrabose & Others

Lilly Singh co-hosted the official Oscars pre-show on 13 March. She wore and oversized tuxedo for the event. Moreover, after the ceremony was over she took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures with Ram Charan, Charndrabose and others.

She took to social media to also congratulate the RRR and The Elephant Whisperers' winners. Both of the films bagged an award during the ceremony. She said, "On a personal note, it was so amazing to see my fellow South Asians thriving on the carpet, as presenters and in two instances, as… wait for it… OSCAR WINNERS! Congrats to everyone who worked on both #NaatuNaatu and #TheElephantWhisperers! Here are your roses for continuing to pave a path for all of us… thank you!! This is hard, important work and I truly applaud you and am grateful."

"Let’s make sure this progress continues with forward momentum. Hopefully next year, we can see even more South Asian representation on that stage as presenters, nominees, winners and dancers (that Naatu Naatu performance was EPIC but I wish some bomb af South Asian dancers got the chance to be part of it)," she added.