In Pics: Restoration Work Underway at Odisha's Balasore After Deadly Rail Mishap

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, on the night of Sunday, 4 June, saw off the first goods train to cross the section where the horrific triple train mishap occurred in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, 2 June. The goods train, which carried coal, was headed towards Rourkela from Visakhapatnam – and it was on the same track as the Bangalore-Howrah that met with the accident, as per The Indian Express.