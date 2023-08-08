In Photos: No-Confidence Motion Debate Taken Up in Lok Sabha, To Resume Tomorrow

NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed the Centre, saying that in the nine years that the NDA has been in power, they have toppled nine different state governments.

"9 saal mein 9 sarkarein girwayi hain aapne (In 9 years, you have toppled 9 state governments)," she said, adding, "Before they came to power, they used to say they are a 'party with a difference'. How are you a party with a difference?"

She also demanded the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh over the months-long ethnic violence in the state.

"I demand that the (Manipur) CM must resign immediately. 10,000 cases of rioting, murder and rape. Have we become so insensitive? This is the problem with this government," she said.