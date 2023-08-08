In Photos: No-Confidence Motion Debate Taken Up in Lok Sabha, To Resume Tomorrow

Kicking off the no-confidence motion discussion, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi posed three questions to PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.
(Photo:PTI)
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 8 August, took up a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition 'INDIA' coalition against the central government over the violence in Manipur.
Kicking off the no-confidence motion discussion, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi posed three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha: "The first question is why hasn't he [PM Modi gone to Manipur till today? Secondly, why did it take PM Modi around80 days to say something on Manipur? Third, Why hasn't PM Modi sacked Manipur CM?"
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav slammed the Centre over the violence in Manipur, calling it "state-sponsored ethnic violence," during the no-confidence motion debate. “If the (state) government wanted, this violence could have been controlled within two days but the government's intention was not right. Even today, it continues to be in deception mode,” she said.
NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed the Centre, saying that in the nine years that the NDA has been in power, they have toppled nine different state governments.
"9 saal mein 9 sarkarein girwayi hain aapne (In 9 years, you have toppled 9 state governments)," she said, adding, "Before they came to power, they used to say they are a 'party with a difference'. How are you a party with a difference?"
She also demanded the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh over the months-long ethnic violence in the state.
"I demand that the (Manipur) CM must resign immediately. 10,000 cases of rioting, murder and rape. Have we become so insensitive? This is the problem with this government," she said.
Several NDA MPs asked why Rahul Gandhi was not speaking in the House despite giving a letter that he will speak instead of Gaurav Gogoi in the House.
Gogoi objected to the demand and said: "Whatever gets discussed in the chambers of the Speaker is not supposed to be disclosed. Do we ever disclose what PM Modi says in the chambers?"
Shah objected to PM Modi being dragged in the discussion and said that such insinuations about the Prime Minister should not be made.
"When there is any unrest in any northeastern state, it affects the entire northeast region and the country," said Congress MP Manish Tewari in his speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the central government over the violence in Manipur.
Meanwhile, following a heated exchange with the Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the House on Tuesday for the remaining period of the monsoon session of Parliament. The motion to suspend O'Brien was moved by Piyush Goyal, leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
Later, severalMPs from the Opposition moved a privilege motionagainstGoyal for allegedly referring to them as "traitors." The INDIA block MPs also staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha.
Besides that, legislative business continued as usual in the Upper House which passedseveralbills including the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, and National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day and will reconvene at 11am on Wednesday, 9 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)