Inside Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Christian Wedding

Ira and Nupur's wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends.
Updated:

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a Christian wedding in Udaipur. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a Christian wedding in Udaipur.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Udaipur on Wednesday, 10 January, and their first photos and videos are out. It was a Christian wedding, and the newlyweds looked beautiful as they walked down the aisle.

Ira opted for a white gown with sheer detailing and finished her look with a tiara. Nupur, on the other hand, chose a beige suit. As they walked down the aisle, friends and family showered flower petals. Ira's father Aamir Khan got emotional and was seen wiping tears.

Take a look at some of the photos:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a Christian wedding in Udaipur.

The newlyweds walk down the aisle.

Published: 11 Jan 2024,09:39 AM IST

