Inside Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Christian Wedding

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a Christian wedding in Udaipur.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Udaipur on Wednesday, 10 January, and their first photos and videos are out. It was a Christian wedding, and the newlyweds looked beautiful as they walked down the aisle.
Ira opted for a white gown with sheer detailing and finished her look with a tiara. Nupur, on the other hand, chose a beige suit. As they walked down the aisle, friends and family showered flower petals. Ira's father Aamir Khan got emotional and was seen wiping tears.
Take a look at some of the photos:
The newlyweds walk down the aisle.
