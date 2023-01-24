In Photos: Glimpses of the New Parliament Building in New Delhi

Photos and artistic impressions of the new Parliament building show that the building has larger chambers for the legislature.
(Image: centralvista.gov.in)
The Indian government has released images of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Central Vista project. The new building, which is triangular in shape, has a built-up area of 65,000 square metre.
On centralvista.gov.in, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has uploaded photos as well as artistic impressions of the new Parliament building. These photos depict large, spacious chambers, a peacock-themed Lok Sabha and a revamped Sansad Bhavan.
There is chatter that the 2023 budget will be presented at the new Parliament but on 1 February, Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha tweeted, "The New Parliament Building is still under construction. During Budget Session, the Hon'ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building."
Here's what the new building looks like:
A photo of the new Lok Sabha hall. The new Lok Sabha will have a capacity of up to 888 seats. The central hall in the old Parliament building has 440 seats. The colours and aesthetic of the new Lok Sabha hall are supposed to be inspired by the peacock, the national bird. The hall might accommodate 1,272 seats during joint sessions.
A photo of the new Rajya Sabha hall. The Rajya Sabha hall will have a capacity of up to 384 seats. It is based on a 'lotus', the national flower.
An artistic impression of the Constitution Hall. One of the reasons for constructing the new Parliament building was because the infrastructure in the old building was distressed. Over the period, addition in services like water supply lines, sewer lines and air conditioning led to seepages and destroyed the overall aesthetic of the building.
An artistic impression of the office spaces in the new building. The government said the new Parliament “will have extensive use of wooden structure…rooted in traditional motifs and elements…”
Artistic impression of a committee room. The new building will also have large committee rooms, equipped with the modern audiovisual systems.
A glimpse of the new building.
In 1919, a circular shape was finalised by architects, Herbert Baker and Sir Edwin Lutyens as that would give the feel of a colosseum design for the Council House.
An artistic impression of the library. Bimal Patel is the chief architect behind the Central Vista project. His firm, HCP Design, Planning and Management was selected as the consultant firm for the project.
The government has assured on the website that the new Parliament will be disabled friendly.
The building will incorporate elements that reflect India's regional arts and crafts. The government had said that the floors of the new building would have “hand-knotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.”
An artistic impression of the building from the outside. It is located right in front of the existing Parliament building. The existing Parliament building is being restored too.
Artistic impression of the two buildings. The old Parliament building and the existing Parliament building will work together as an ensemble.
