Athiya Shetty Turns Heads at ICW; KL Rahul Calls Her 'My Stunning Wife'

KL Rahul couldn't contain his excitement as his actor wife, Athiya Shetty, walked the ramp at India Couture Week.
KL Rahul gushed over his actor wife, Athiya Shetty, who walked the ramp at India Couture Week. The cricketer took to social media to express his joy. Athiya was the showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at India Couture Week 2023.
Athiya Shetty walked for Anamika Khanna.
Athiya looked gorgeous.
Athiya turned heads inher ensemble.
She was the showstopper for the event.
