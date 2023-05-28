Athiya Shetty Speaks About Alleged Strip Club Visit With KL Rahul & Friends

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married in January.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to issue a clarification after videos of her and her cricketer-husband KL Rahul's alleged visit to a London strip club surfaced online. KL Rahul is currently in England and underwent a surgery for an injury he sustained during an IPL 2023 match.
In her statement, Athiya asked people to not take things "out of context."
“I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love," the actor wrote.
A number of fans came out in support of Athiya and Rahul. A fan wrote, "Athiya feeling the need to justify her and her husband going out out like normal human beings is horrible, being a known personality is so tiring.”
