'My Happiest Place': Alia Bhatt Shares Lovely Photos on Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a sweet message for her hubby Ranbir Kapoor, writing,"my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me ..all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical."

The Bollywood couple who married in April last year also have a baby named Raha. Alia during an episode of Koffee With Karan had spoken about how they had fallen in love during the course of flight while going for a workshop for Brahmastra.