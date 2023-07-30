In Photos | Muharram Procession Green Lighted in Jammu & Kashmir After 33 Years

Image used for representation.
Muharram occupies an esteemed spot in Islamic customs, and the procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar is a long-established tradition that celebrates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.
Granting permission for this rite after 33 years demonstrates the government's positive change in attitude towards religious observances.
The decision has been met with considerable delight. The locals have expressed tremendous gratitude towards the district administration, showcasing excitement for the reinstatement of the procession, which reaffirms their religious conviction and fervor.
Is it important to account for safety in the midst of these celebrations? Undoubtedly. The government has asserted that comprehensive three-tier security arrangements were instituted for the procession.
They also guaranteed extensive safety measures for the participants.
This protective action highlights the administration's commitment to not only honoring religious practices, but also ensuring the safety of its citizens.
The endorsement of the Muharram procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar after a long break of 33 years signifies a landmark moment in the government of Jammu and Kashmir's actions.
This decision denotes the beginning of a new era in the region's administrative policies.
It also reflects religious liberty and security for communities.
