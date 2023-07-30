In Photos | Muharram Procession Green Lighted in Jammu & Kashmir After 33 Years

In a landmark decision, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned a Muharram procession to be held from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar, ending a hiatus of 33 years.

This pivotal step follows recent endeavors to promote community collaboration and religious acceptance. The government's decision marks a new chapter of transparency that acknowledges the public's desire to continue this yearly ritual and mirrors the administration's commitment towards religious liberty.