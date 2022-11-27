'My Constant Success': Masaba Wishes Boyfriend Satyadeep On His Birthday

Other celebrities also went on to wish the actor. Radhika Apte replied to the message with a heart emoticon while Sayani Gupta wrote "sattu ji is best" and Neena Gupta wrote, "Happy Birthday Sattu"

Masaba was last seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba. The series is directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films. Mroever, the series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

Satyadeep was last seen in Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy and the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Vikram Vedha.