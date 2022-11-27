'My Constant Success': Masaba Wishes Boyfriend Satyadeep On His Birthday

Masaba Guptawith Staydeep Misra.
(Photo: Instagram)
Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her boyfriend, Satyadeep Misra, on his birthday. She spoke about how he was his constant success despite her other achievements in life. He also went on to write on the comment section, "You clearly don't take enough pics of mine....mwaaah."
"Everything I have achieved in the outer world will come & go…but this is my biggest & only constant success.Happy Birthday @instasattu - to many more moments of laughs,Shanti,chips,never being a part of the rat race,workouts over parties and incredible gut health," she wrote.
Other celebrities also went on to wish the actor. Radhika Apte replied to the message with a heart emoticon while Sayani Gupta wrote "sattu ji is best" and Neena Gupta wrote, "Happy Birthday Sattu"
Masaba was last seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba. The series is directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films. Mroever, the series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.
Satyadeep was last seen in Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy and the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Vikram Vedha.
