Pics: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actor Sana Saeed Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Csaba Wagner

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali, aka Sana Saeed, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Csaba Wagner. Taking to social media on Sunday, 31 December, the actor announced the news by posting a video of her magical proposal with her fans. In the clip, Csaba can be seen going down on his knees, while Sana looks exhilarated by the proposal. The video also featured some adorable photos of the couple from their special day.

