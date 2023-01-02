Pics: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actor Sana Saeed Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Csaba Wagner

Sana Saeed gets engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali, aka Sana Saeed, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Csaba Wagner. Taking to social media on Sunday, 31 December, the actor announced the news by posting a video of her magical proposal with her fans. In the clip, Csaba can be seen going down on his knees, while Sana looks exhilarated by the proposal. The video also featured some adorable photos of the couple from their special day.
Take a look at them here:
Csaba proposes to Sana on his knees.
Sana and Csaba share a loving hug after the proposal.
Sana and Csaba share a kiss.
Sana flaunts her engagement ring in front of the camera.
Sana and Csaba twinned in black outfits for the evening.
Sana shared another selfie with Csaba after the big announcement.
Sana and Csaba thank everyone for their lovely wishes.
